"I’m excited that I’m finally back": Eleanor Cardwell looks forward to Manchester Thunder stint

Blackpool netball star Eleanor Cardwell is relishing being back on home soil after announcing her return to the UK from Australia.

Cardwell will play again for Manchester Thunder in 2026, following three years in Australia with the Adelaide Thunderbirds and Melbourne Mavericks.

Having helped Adelaide to claim the Suncorp Super Netball Premiership trophy in her first year, the 30-year-old then moved to the newly-formed Melbourne club for the 2024 season.

However, she sustained a knee injury in October 2024 which required two operations in the space of six months and kept her out of the 2025 campaign.

She now returns to the Thunder, whom she helped to an undefeated season in 2022 before heading Down Under.

Cardwell told Thunder’s website: “Being back on British soil is an incredible feeling as I’ve really missed home.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much of a homebody I am and how much I missed my family whilst I was away. So, I’m excited that I’m finally back.

“I can enjoy my life away from the court as well as on the court and I just can’t wait to be back in the black and yellow as that is home for me.

“Being over in the Suncorp Super Netball has sharpened my game.

“I feel like I have become a smarter netballer, I’ve learnt different ways to play the game and how to really use my strengths as an athlete and harness and use them against any opposition.

“I would say I’ve not yet reached my peak. I think there are always ways to grow and when you set yourself a peak, you set a roof there, so there’s no point setting that.

“I think there’s plenty more growth, especially after my injury. I’m excited for the netballer that I can now become and harness the strengths I’ve created as a player, using my brain a lot more and hopefully playing a bit more goal shooter will be really exciting because I’ve not done that in a very long time.

“This moment in my career feels really special. I think the past year has been a real struggle for me.

“Obviously having two surgeries isn’t ideal and not taking to the court (in 2025) really isn’t ideal.

“I’m ready to enjoy my netball and enjoy my life, and really see how much I can test myself now in the Netball Super League, and see how I can push myself and those around me.”

Melbourne general manager Shae Bolton-Brown paid tribute to Cardwell’s work on and off the court during her time with the club.

She told the Mavericks’ website: “There’s no doubt that El is one of the best shooters in the world, so it’s been an absolute privilege to have her as an inaugural Maverick and as co-vice captain of our club during our first two seasons.

“She will be missed on court – as we have unfortunately found out this year – but more importantly, her leadership and humility that she brings to the group will be missed off it.