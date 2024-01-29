News you can trust since 1873
Eleanor Cardwell among England team beaten in Vitality Netball Nations Cup

Eleanor Cardwell was unable to help England win the Vitality Netball Nations Cup as they lost to Australia in Sunday’s final.
By Gavin Browne
Published 29th Jan 2024, 16:45 GMT
Blackpool-born Cardwell started for the Vitality Roses as they were beaten 69-49 at Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

She opened the scoring for them but it was Australia who led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.

They pulled further ahead in the second, building a 10-goal cushion in opening up a 35-25 advantage at half-time.

Eleanor Cardwell battles for the ball with Australia's Courtney Bruce during the Vitality Netball Nations Cup final at Leeds' First Direct Arena Picture: George Wood/Getty ImagesEleanor Cardwell battles for the ball with Australia's Courtney Bruce during the Vitality Netball Nations Cup final at Leeds' First Direct Arena Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Eleanor Cardwell battles for the ball with Australia's Courtney Bruce during the Vitality Netball Nations Cup final at Leeds' First Direct Arena Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
That 10-goal lead became 18 with Australia 53-35 in front as they headed into the final period.

The Roses showed their spirit in the fourth quarter, exchanging goals with their opponents, but it was Australia who were left celebrating at full-time.

England had secured their place in the final with a 58-57 victory against New Zealand on Saturday, also in Leeds.

That meant the Silver Ferns met Uganda in Sunday’s third-place play-off, a match they won 62-57.

