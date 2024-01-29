Eleanor Cardwell among England team beaten in Vitality Netball Nations Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackpool-born Cardwell started for the Vitality Roses as they were beaten 69-49 at Leeds’ First Direct Arena.
She opened the scoring for them but it was Australia who led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.
They pulled further ahead in the second, building a 10-goal cushion in opening up a 35-25 advantage at half-time.
That 10-goal lead became 18 with Australia 53-35 in front as they headed into the final period.
The Roses showed their spirit in the fourth quarter, exchanging goals with their opponents, but it was Australia who were left celebrating at full-time.
England had secured their place in the final with a 58-57 victory against New Zealand on Saturday, also in Leeds.
That meant the Silver Ferns met Uganda in Sunday’s third-place play-off, a match they won 62-57.