Blackpool-born Cardwell started for the Vitality Roses as they were beaten 69-49 at Leeds’ First Direct Arena.

She opened the scoring for them but it was Australia who led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter.

They pulled further ahead in the second, building a 10-goal cushion in opening up a 35-25 advantage at half-time.

Eleanor Cardwell battles for the ball with Australia's Courtney Bruce during the Vitality Netball Nations Cup final at Leeds' First Direct Arena Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

That 10-goal lead became 18 with Australia 53-35 in front as they headed into the final period.

The Roses showed their spirit in the fourth quarter, exchanging goals with their opponents, but it was Australia who were left celebrating at full-time.

England had secured their place in the final with a 58-57 victory against New Zealand on Saturday, also in Leeds.