Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell was part of the England netball squad which had a win and a defeat in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup at the weekend.

They made a winning start to their campaign on Saturday, recording a 62-56 win against Uganda at Wembley Arena.

Cardwell scored with 31 of her 33 attempts during England’s victory against the She Cranes.

Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell featured for England over the weekend Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

England had trailed by five at half-time before recovering to open up a two-goal lead going into the final period.

Victory made it two from two for Australia, who had beaten New Zealand 63-50 in their first game.

With New Zealand then defeating Uganda 65-60, it means England must beat the Silver Ferns to book their place in the final.