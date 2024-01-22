News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell back on England netball duty

Blackpool’s Eleanor Cardwell was part of the England netball squad which had a win and a defeat in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup at the weekend.
By Gavin Browne
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 16:56 GMT
They made a winning start to their campaign on Saturday, recording a 62-56 win against Uganda at Wembley Arena.

Cardwell scored with 31 of her 33 attempts during England’s victory against the She Cranes.

However, Sunday saw a 61-59 defeat against Australia in a repeat of last year’s World Cup final.

Blackpool's Eleanor Cardwell featured for England over the weekend Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty ImagesBlackpool's Eleanor Cardwell featured for England over the weekend Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
England had trailed by five at half-time before recovering to open up a two-goal lead going into the final period.

Victory made it two from two for Australia, who had beaten New Zealand 63-50 in their first game.

With New Zealand then defeating Uganda 65-60, it means England must beat the Silver Ferns to book their place in the final.

Those final round-robin games are played at Leeds’ First Direct Arena on Saturday, with the third-placed play-off and final at the same venue 24 hours later.

