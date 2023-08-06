Disappointment for Cardwell as England's bid for Netball World Cup glory ends in defeat
England had already beaten their opponents earlier in the group stages, and defeated reigning champions New Zealand to reach the final, but it was not to be their day.
Cardwell started at goal-shooter in an unchanged Roses line-up.
Australia got the game's first turnover and dominated the early stages, before England recovered to finish 13-13 at the end of the first quarter.
But by the halfway stage the Diamonds looked more in control to open up a 27-23 lead, though Cardwell scored the final goal of the quarter to keep England in touching distance.
Cardwell and Helen Housby, who started at goal-attack, switched roles for the third quarter and Cardwell scored a brilliant goal while off balance, but Australia moved up a gear to open up a 10-goal lead as the quarter ended with England trailing 46-36.
Cardwell was back at goal-shooter for the final 15 minutes but there was no stopping the Diamonds.