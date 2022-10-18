The Blackpool-born all-rounder’s contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2022 season but the 38-year-old has put pen to paper on a 12-month deal.

After joining Lancashire’s Academy in 2003, Croft was awarded a scholarship in 2004 and made his First-Class debut for the county at Oxford University in 2005.

He has made 197 First-Class, 162 List A and 209 T20 appearances for the Red Rose, captaining them in 2016 and 2017.

Lancashire v Durham in the T20 Blast at Blackpool Cricket Club. Steven Croft.

Croft hit the winning runs when Lancashire claimed the County Championship title in 2011 before leading them to a maiden T20 Blast crown as acting captain four years later.

Croft said: “I am just as proud to sign this contract as I was to sign my very first with the club.

“I love playing for Lancashire and to have the opportunity to do this next year for a 20th season is a brilliant feeling, especially after what has been such an enjoyable campaign for me on a personal level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a great season as a team too and I am really excited about what this squad can achieve together.

“We are all hungry to go one better next season and bring trophies back to Emirates Old Trafford.”

The 2022 campaign saw Croft play in every county fixture, hitting 837 runs in the County Championship, 548 in the Vitality Blast and 385 in the Royal London Cup.

That included two crucial knocks in Lancashire’s victories against Nottinghamshire at Stanley Park, hitting 61 not out in their Vitality Blast meeting and 115 not out in the Royal London Cup quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Croft’s performances also helped him to collect One-Day and 1864 Members’ Player of the Year prizes at the club’s end-of-season awards.

Also agreeing a new deal is Jos Buttler, who has signed a three-year contract keeping him with the Red Rose until the end of 2025.

The 32-year-old, regarded as one of the best one-day batters in world cricket, joined Lancashire from Somerset in 2013.