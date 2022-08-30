Steven Croft of Blackpool and Lancashire hitting out for silverware
Steven Croft wants to follow his Blackpool heroics by helping Lancashire to lift silverware this season.
The Red Rose stalwart’s century at his hometown Stanley Park club sealed a three-wicket win over Nottinghamshire and a trip to Kent for today’s Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final.
The 37-year-old has enjoyed a stunning campaign across all formats, passing the 1,500-run mark with three centuries. Croft started the season thinking it could be his last and unsure how often he would play.
But he marked 600 Red Rose appearances with Friday’s unbeaten 115 as Lancashire chased down 339 and Croft said: “This season has been a massive highlight.
“From the winter and not knowing whether I’d play, to getting in the side and then aiming to stay in, I’ve just wanted to have some fun.
“At my age, you don’t know when your last will be. I’ve just got that mindset of, ‘Go out and enjoy the game’. It seems to be working and hopefully it will for a bit longer.”
In almost 20 years as a Lancashire professional, Croft was part of the 2011 County Championship-winning side and captained them to Blast glory in 2015.
He would love to add the One-Day Cup and said: “Growing up a Lancashire fan, you always want to win this cup. All those wins 30 years ago made this club what it is and put Lancashire on the map in many ways. We haven’t won a trophy since 2015 and it would be nice to get one.”
Red Rose hopes will be lifted in Croft can continue his Blackpool form on the south coast. “It’s nice to be beside the sea!” he smiled.