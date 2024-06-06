Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool CC captain Paul Danson had some strong words following the abandonment of last Sunday’s Northern Premier Cricket League match at Fulwood and Broughton.

The game at Highfield ended early because of a dangerous pitch after Blackpool were dismissed for 45 when batting first.

An emergency league meeting earlier this week ended with Fulwood and Broughton docked 15 points for failing to maintain their ground to an acceptable standard.

A further 50-point deduction is suspended until the end of the season, leaving the club needing to carry out remedial work under the guidance of an ECB pitch inspector.

Blackpool batter Shivam Chaudhary was in the wars during their abandoned game at Fulwood and Broughton

In a statement, the NPCL Executive said: “The gravity of this ought not to be underestimated. Players, match officials and the League must not be put in this position again.

“Whilst the NPCL aims to promote the enjoyment and love for cricket as a game for all, a duty of care to players remains paramount.”

The situation was a new one for Danson, who faced 12 deliveries as Blackpool’s last man.

He told The Gazette: “I’ve been in the league since 1996 and I don’t recall a game being abandoned because of a dangerous pitch.

“We’re a bit disappointed that we haven’t been awarded the points, to be honest, because it’s not our fault the game was abandoned due to the state of the wicket.

“When we arrived – and we were there at 11am for a 12.30pm start – there was a junior game on.

“When that finished, the stumps went in but no other preparation took place and the pitch had divot marks from the day before.

“We thought chasing would be very difficult but we didn’t think it would misbehave and pop off a length like it did.

“Our pro (Shivam Chaudhary) got hit three or four times and was then hit on the head from a length ball.

“The wicket wasn’t fit for purpose. We could have had a 14, 15, 16-year-old playing and what would have happened if they got hit?

“Fulwood is a good club and I’ve got some good friends there but, at the end of the day, we’re a Premier League and we’re promoting good cricket.

“Lads train all week and they want to play on a good wicket but, unfortunately, our game was ruined because of a sub-standard one.”

Last Sunday’s early finish means four of Blackpool’s nine NPCL matches so far have either been abandoned or called off; twice as many as any other team.

It leaves them sixth in the table, 19 points behind leaders Fleetwood who visit Stanley Park tomorrow.

That is followed by Sunday’s LCF knockout tie at Palace Shield club Thornton Cleveleys, who have won their last six in league and cup.

Danson said: “It’s a massive weekend because we’re already playing catch-up in the league when we want to be challenging for the title.

“Fleetwood are flying and have had a really good start but I’m not surprised.

“They have brought in a good pro (Vathsal Govind) and two or three other good amateurs.

“Sunday is a massive banana skin. Thornton Cleveleys are a good team going well in the Palace Shield.

“They will see it as a stepping stone to being in the Northern League second division next season, so it’s a tough test.”

SATURDAY FIXTURES

Northern Premier Cricket League (12.30pm): Blackpool v Fleetwood, Longridge v St Annes.

Liverpool Competition First Division (12pm): Lytham v St Helens Town.

Palace Shield Premier Division (1pm): Thornton Cleveleys v Great Eccleston.

Division 1A (1pm): BAC/EE Preston v Kirkham and Wesham, Fylde v Longridge 2.

SUNDAY

LCF KO (1pm): Thornton Cleveleys v Blackpool.