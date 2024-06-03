Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood CC remained top of the Northern Premier Cricket League after a draw on Saturday was followed by a favour from elsewhere 24 hours later.

The league leaders were only in action on day one of a weekend double-header, which saw them draw with visiting Settle.

After choosing to bat first, Fleetwood were all out for 193 in 50 overs.

The top three of Tomas King (27), Jeremy Davies (20) and Andy Drake (13) all made starts but it was Vathsal Govind who top-scored.

Blackpool batter Kasim Munir top-scored at Fulwood and Broughton on Sunday Picture: Michelle Adamson

He reached 54 before being run out, while Harry McAleer added 32 and Charlie Clark 18.

Amar Ullah claimed 5-54 for Settle, whose reply ended with them on 182-9.

There were a number of contributions from the top order, notably Archie Phillipson (39), Ashen Silva (24) and Benjamin Hulse (20).

Nevertheless, Fleetwood kept chipping away with Declan Clerkin, Matt Siddall and Govind picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Skipper Clerkin led from the front, finishing with 4-42, while Govind collected 3-50 and Siddall 2-45.

Fleetwood’s hopes of a victory and maximum points were frustrated, nevertheless, by the last-wicket pair of Lloyd Smith (33 not out) and Will Smith (two not out).

However, Chorley – who had beaten Fulwood and Broughton on Saturday – lost at Longridge on Sunday to sit two points behind Fleetwood, who have a game in hand.

Elsewhere, bowlers dominated the one-and-a-half games that Blackpool managed to play.

Saturday saw them complete a quickfire league double over Mawdesley, having won the clubs’ encounter a week earlier.

Again, it was the Blackpool attack which set up victory as they dismissed their hosts for 94 at Rectory Field.

Blackpool were always in charge after reducing their hosts to 3-3 and then 36-6, though Alexander Berry (36) and Lewis McKinnon (21) provided some resistance.

Matt Grindley led the Blackpool bowling, finishing with 5-37, before his team-mates reached 95-3 inside 24 overs of their reply.

Dylan Henshall (21), Shivam Chaudhary (20) and Kasim Munir (11) were the men to go as Andrew Needham (13 not out) and Josh Boyne (14 not out) steered Blackpool to victory.

Sunday brought an abandonment at Fulwood and Broughton, where Blackpool had opted to bat first and were dismissed for 45.

Munir (15) was the only batter in double figures, with the highest partnership being the sixth-wicket stand of 11 he shared with Arran Lewin (9) as Khalil Patel took 4-7 and Simon Kerrigan 4-14.

St Annes’ wait for a win goes on after a pair of heavy home defeats at the weekend.

Saturday brought a 10-wicket loss against Netherfield, whose bowlers set up victory at Vernon Road.

After choosing to bat first, St Annes were all out for 102 after slumping to 56-6 and then 75-9.

Nathan Armstrong had earlier made 22 and Mitch Bolus 12, but St Annes needed Ryan Birkman’s 31 not out to reach three figures.

Samuel Medhurst took 5-38 and Geeth Kumara 4-19 for a Netherfield team who responded with 103-0.

Openers Reece Irving (53 not out) and Josh Dixon (49 not out) took them to their target midway through the 24th over..

Then, on Sunday, Leyland departed Vernon Road with a 265-run victory as their batters and bowlers dominated.

Leyland batted first with openers Karl Cross and James Critchley putting on 215 for the first wicket.

That partnership ended when Cross fell to Nathan Bolus for 112.

Critchley (96) was run out moments later with the score on 220, only for Zak Willox and Kurtis Watson to blast a quickfire stand worth 102.

Willox hit three boundaries and four sixes before falling to Nathan Bolus for a 21-ball 45.

Watson’s 64 not out was even faster as it came from only 23 balls, including six sixes and four fours.

Nathan Bolus (2-53) was St Annes’ only successful bowler as Leyland eventually reached 332-3.

Facing the stiffest of run chases, St Annes fell from 41-3 to 67 all out as Armstrong (31) top-scored.

Ross Bretherton claimed 5-32 and Watson completed his day with 4-27.

In the Liverpool Competition First Division, Lytham suffered back-to-back defeats after losing by six wickets at Colwyn Bay.

Having been asked to bat first, Lytham looked in good shape at 98-2 before subsiding to 159 all out.

Opener Myles Child had underpinned their total, hitting five fours and two sixes in his 72, before being the sixth man out.

William Bookless added 26 and Matt Taaffe 24 but the damage was done by Dulanjala Mendis, who finished with 7-65.

Colwyn Bay’s reply saw them reach 162-4, Will Evans top-scoring with 40 as Matthew Wood claimed 2-32.

Charlie Nixon (1-16) and Jamie Thomson (1-43) took the other wickets to fall.

Twenty-four hours later, Lytham lost by 16 runs when they travelled to Wigan in round one of the Ray Digman Trophy.

Lytham opted to field first at Bull Hey and saw their hosts reach 198-5 before their reply finished on 182-9

As for the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield, Thornton Cleveleys and Great Eccleston both won in the Premier Division.

TC won by 68 runs at Vernon Carus, where they made 162-9 and dismissed the hosts for 114.

Nisanth Nithian (85) and Mohamed Nadeem (58) helped Great Ecc rattle up 300-7 against Penrith, whose reply saw them all out for 192 as Nithian took 4-25.

Fylde stayed second in division 1A after making 170-7 against BAC/EE Preston, who responded with 61.

Reece Segers took 8-17 as Croston bowled out Kirkham and Wesham for 45 on their way to a five-wicket win.

TC backed up Saturday’s win with an eight-wicket Meyler Cup victory on Sunday.