Blackpool boxer Alice Pumphrey punches to second national title

Alice triumphed in the 52kg open class at the England Boxing Junior Championships in Surrey.

The Fylde coast fighter didn't have to lift a glove to reach the semi-finals in Guildford as opponents pulled out, so she went straight into a testing bout with last year's winner Laylie Heath.

National boxing champion Alice Pumphrey from Blackpool with coach Mo Aziz

Alice's quality punching, fast hand-speed and movement were too much for the champion from Sunderland as Pumphrey took a unanimous points decision.

Alice's victory in the final was even more convincing against Ruth Huntley.

Her London opponent had to take counts in the second and third rounds before the referee stopped the fight to declare Pumphrey the winner.

Besides her title, Alice was named the best female open-class boxer of the tournament.

Proud dad John told The Gazette: “Alice is the golden girl from the Golden Mile and she absolutely smashed it. Alice absolutely sparkled and the best boxer award was fully justified. Everyone was talking about her phenomenal displays.”

Alice now looks forward to the Tri-Nations and June before bidding for another European title in September.

Pumphrey was a member of the Sharpstyle Club in Blackpool but now now boxes out of the Purge Boxing Academy in Batley, West Yorkshire. And she dedicated her latest triumph to her head coach at Purge Mo Azzie.