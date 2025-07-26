Jonny Clayton meets James Wade in the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals at the Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Jonny Clayton insists he’s rediscovered his hunger for darts ahead of tonight’s semi-final showdown against James Wade at the Betfred World Matchplay.

Clayton and Wade have both put in multiple standout performances since arriving in Blackpool and will go head to head for the first time at the World Matchplay, in what promises to be a Winter Gardens classic.

Clayton produced an impressive display on Thursday to dispatch world number four Stephen Bunting 16-7 and reach the semi-final stage for the second time in three years.

The Welshman – a beaten finalist in 2023 – showed signs that the level needed to beat Martin Schindler in the first round had returned, clocking in a 98.13 average and converting 50 per cent of his attempts at double.

James Wade takes on Jonny Clayton in Saturday's first Betfred World Matchplay semi-final Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

With a showdown against 2007 champion Wade to come on Saturday evening, Clayton remains positive about his title prospects.

“I have that hunger back,” asserted the former Premier League champion.

“I want to be one of the best, I want to be with the elite.

Josh Rock beat Gerwyn Price to reach the Betfred World Matchplay final four at the Winter Gardens Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“It hurts that I’ve gone from world number five to number nine as when you’re there, people respect you that little bit more.

“I’m here to try and win the tournament. I’m one step from the final and two wins from a big trophy, so I’m going to try my best and hopefully I can beat James.

“James is probably the third or fourth best dart player on earth looking at what he’s done and what he’s produced, so I know I’ve got a massive game.

“He’s playing really well and he’s got all the experience, but I’ve got experience too and hopefully I’m here on Sunday.”

Luke Littler defeated Andrew Gilding in the Betfred World Matchplay last eight in Blackpool Photo: Taylor Lanning/PDC

Wade, meanwhile, continued his sparkling form on the Fylde coast, recovering from an edgy start to celebrate a 16-13 win over world youth champion Gian van Veen.

In what the Aldershot veteran described as a ‘scrap’ with the Dutchman, Wade still registered nine 180s and maintained his stunning tournament doubles percentage of 57.84.

The left-hander, much like Clayton, believes there is more to come from him at this tournament; something that’s difficult to argue against when reflecting on his stellar career to date.

“I’m probably one of the best dart players that’s walked the planet in the last 20 years,” declared Wade, who produced ton-plus averages in earlier wins over Joe Cullen and Wessel Nijman.

“Everyone forgets I’ve played John Lowe, Cliff Lazarenko, all these names that have put this game where it is.

“I’m really thankful and grateful to have played a part and contributed to where darts is now and I’m happy to still be here and be a part of it.

“I think I’ve got another five to 10 years at this. I’ll do whatever I need to do because I can do it and I have been for 20-odd years.”

Saturday’s other semi-final will feature a battle between two former world youth champions, as world champion Luke Littler takes on recently-crowned World Cup of Darts winner Josh Rock.

Littler saw off 2023 UK Open champion Andrew Gilding 16-14, averaging just shy of 104 in the process.

Rock booked his place in the semi-finals with a 16-11 win over 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price, in a contest that saw Price reel in the big fish and Rock take out a spectacular 164 checkout to win the match.

“I can’t wait to finally play Luke on the big stage. The darting world will be watching that game,” insisted Rock, who also dumped out Michael van Gerwen in round two.

“Luke is one of my close friends behind the scenes. Hopefully we both turn up, but I’m sure it will be a cracking game.

“I know how to win now, I want to win and I’m expecting fireworks!”

Littler is odds-on to lift the Phil Taylor Trophy on Sunday night and is also relishing his first big stage showdown against the Northern Irishman.

“Josh has been playing well for months now,” claimed the world number two.

“We have been good friends for quite a while. I know it’s a game the fans really want to see and I’m sure it’s going to be brilliant.

“I’ve said since day one, you can only take it game by game and I’m really looking forward to the semi-finals now.”