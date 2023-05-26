The investment has seen a new porous synthetic track surface being laid, along with necessary lane markings.

The Throwing Cage has also benefited from the renovations.

Prior to the refurbishment, the cage no longer met the required safety standards meaning that Stanley Park could no longer host athletic competitions.

The athletics track will officially reopen on May 30 following a £320,000 investment

The cage has undergone extensive modifications so that it now meets the UKA’s (Athletics Governing body) highest standards.

The modification has included new netting, and a new netting suspension system.

Other works have included gate modification, new signage and the removal of one of the old throwing circles within the cage.

Local athletes and Blackpool Council representatives will be officially reopening the athletics track at 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 30.

Nia Rutter, a member of the Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Athletic club who has spent 27 years training on the track, leading her to win the North West Championships numerous times, becoming the W35 World Champion this year, will be taking part in the event.

Nia said: “I’m so excited that we have our track back, I am delighted that it is officially being opened so I can continue my training and hard work.”

The renovations were planned in partnership with Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Athletics Club which has been using the track for over 25 years.

Their input was invaluable to the council when initially looking to improve the facility and encourage more people to use it.

Coun Jo Farrell, Blackpool Council Cabinet Member with responsibilities for Leisure Services, said: “I’m delighted that the track is once again ready for use by our local community and athletes.

