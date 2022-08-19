£320,000 scheme to replace Blackpool athletics track revealed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work will begin at the end of this month to install a new porous synthetic track surface with lane markings, while the throwing cage will also be modified.

The scheme, which is due to be completed by the end of the year, has been planned in partnership with Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Athletics Club which has been using the track for more than 25 years.

Stanley Park athletics track

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently around 250 athletes of all ages train at the arena and it is estimated 10,000 people used the track every year in events ranging from school sports days, national and local track meets, disability awareness events, festivals and community sessions.

Coun Jane Hugo, cabinet member for climate change and environment, said:“Stanley Park athletics track is incredibly well-used both by the local community and in sporting competition with people travelling from across the region.

“I am absolutely delighted we are able to make this investment bringing the track back up to standard.

"We hope the upgraded track will attract even more events and competitions.

“We are so lucky to have an athletics arena on the doorstep of our children and young people.

"It is the starting point for our sporting performers of the future and without it there would not be a cohort of extremely talented young participants who could miss out on the opportunity to achieve their potential.

“It also allows us to make sport accessible to everyone. Our Wheels for All programme enables all children and adults with disabilities and differing needs, to engage in quality cycling activities through providing fun and stimulating cycling.

"Over the two years there have been 1,500 participants of Wheels for All at the arena.”

Stan Taylor, chairman of Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde Athletics Club said: “The club is extremely pleased the investment in the arena has finally come to fruition.