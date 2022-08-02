More investment planned in Stanley Park sports facilities

The scheme, which has been formally lodged with the council, would include 3G football turf, replacement floodlights with LED bulbs and replacement fencing installed.

Planning documents say the refurbished pitch "will accommodate enhanced and increased football activities."

They add: "The AGP (artificial grass pitch) will be transformed into a valued contemporary all-weather sports facility facilitating football activities, training,coaching, education, and skills development, as well as match opportunities.

Artist's impression of the refurbished pitch

"Once implemented; the development will be appropriate in its location and the proposed facilities will enhance and maximise performance quality of the sports centre’s outdoor amenities."

It is hoped the investment will encourage more participation.

Documents add: "Furthermore and given the under-supply of full-sized community 3G football turf pitches in Blackpool, this facility would significantly reduce the need for community visitors (local groups and football teams) to travel significant distances to access similar facilities.

"The plan is to provide long-term sustainable benefits by increasing grassroots football development at Blackpool Sports Centre, and encouraging whole-life sport for young aspiring footballers via enhanced pathways into open-age football."

The application adds the scheme will have "minimal visual impact" and " is sympathetic to its surroundings". It is also judged to be far enough away from nearby houses "to prevent nuisance and disturbance".

It comes on top of the refurbishment of four tennis courts at Stanley Park, after it was revealed in June the council had received £150,000 of funding.

Courts at Cavendish Road Park, Claremont Park and Anchorsholme Park will also be renovated as part of the scheme supported by the Lawn Tennis Association.

A £220,000 new skateboard and BMX facility also opened at the park earlier this year.

Other boosts for sport in Blackpool include the construction of new sports pitches and changing rooms at the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone with access from Common Edge Road.