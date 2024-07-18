Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rob Cross produced an inspired display on Wednesday to set up a fascinating quarter-final showdown against Michael Smith at the Betfred World Matchplay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair, who went head to head in the 2019 final at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, will renew rivalries on Friday, after overcoming Ryan Searle and Chris Dobey in their respective second round ties.

Cross put in an electric performance to book his place in the last eight, averaging 106.99 in an emphatic 11-6 success against Searle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having survived six match darts in his first round win against Gian van Veen, Cross was at his brilliant best with a brace of 10-darters in the opening six legs.

Rob Cross defeated Ryan Searle when they met in the Betfred World Matchplay at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Mark Robinson/PDC

The 2019 champion later opened up a two-leg cushion that he would never relinquish, before capping off a majestic display with an 11-dart hold.

“I still think there’s more in the tank,” insisted Cross, despite recording his highest average on the Winter Gardens stage.

“I am enjoying the game. It is not complicated for me at the minute, I’m playing with freedom, and if I carry on, who knows where I can end up?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, meanwhile, stormed into an early 4-0 lead before having to fend off a valiant fightback from Dobey to win 11-9.

Dobey, who defeated Smith at the same stage of last year’s World Matchplay and World Championship, fired in 170 and 140 finishes midway through proceedings as he aimed to repeat those heroics.

The former Masters champion then wired the bull for a 135, which would have levelled the contest at 9-9, before Smith came through a nervy finale.

“I wasn’t at the races there,” conceded Smith, who dumped out 2018 champion Gary Anderson in round one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was 4-1 up without playing well. Chris gave me a lot of chances early on and then I got involved in a battle I should never have got involved in.”

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen also continued his title challenge on day five in Blackpool, defying Joe Cullen’s late fightback for an 11-8 victory.

The Dutchman started strongly, firing in a spectacular 151 checkout to lead 4-1.

Cullen – a semi-finalist in 2023 – won three straight legs from 9-5 adrift to threaten an unlikely turnaround, although his late onslaught came in vain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I cannot wait to play my next game. I’m buzzing,” declared Van Gerwen, who will play Andrew Gilding in the last eight; a repeat of their 2023 UK Open decider.

“Andrew is probably one of the most underestimated players on the tour. When he’s on it he can be really dangerous.”

Gilding’s 11-5 success against Krzysztof Ratajski secured his first World Matchplay quarter-final.

The former UK Open champion produced 110 and 127 combinations in establishing a 7-2 advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ratajski reduced the deficit to 7-5 but Gilding won the next four legs without reply in triumphing with a 98 average.

“I’m very pleased with that,” admitted the Suffolk star.

“I’m starting to believe now. I have already got further than I have before and that’s always my goal – go one better than before!”

Tonight sees the first two quarter-finals take place as world champion Luke Humphries faces 2020 Matchplay winner Dimitri Van den Bergh.

The 2007 winner, James Wade, also takes on former European champion Ross Smith who is in the quarter-finals for the first time.