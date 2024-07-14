Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dimitri Van den Bergh lit up the Betfred World Matchplay with a sensational nine-darter on Sunday, as former champion Peter Wright crashed out on day two at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Van den Bergh was one of three former winners to triumph on a marathon day of darts, as Rob Cross and James Wade also advanced to the second round.

However, the Belgian stole the headlines with his 10-6 win over Martin Schindler, which saw him join an elite group in becoming the eighth player to produce a perfect leg in tournament history.

The 2020 champion achieved perfection in leg seven on his way to a 6-3 lead and, although Schindler rallied to level at 6-6, the Belgian won the next four legs.

Dimitri Van den Bergh hit a nine-dart leg during his Betfred World Matchplay first round tie at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC

“I’m in disbelief! I’m so proud of myself,” reflected Van den Bergh.

“As soon as I let the last dart go, I think I was already walking from the oche. I’m so proud, very proud.

“I am always giving 100 per cent. I play with my heart and soul and I never give up.

“I want to be a winner. I want to make everyone proud of me. This is my life, this is the reason why I live!”

Cross, the champion in 2019, survived six missed match darts to win a sudden-death epic against debutant Gian van Veen.

Van Veen reeled off five consecutive legs from 8-4 adrift to threaten a remarkable turnaround but, after the Dutchman failed to close out the win, Cross capitalised by firing in an 11-dart hold to seal a 13-12 success.

However, 2021 winner Wright was dumped out by former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding, who celebrated his first win at the World Matchplay since 2015.

Gilding, who was beaten 10-4 by Wright at the same stage of last year’s showpiece, punished his opponent’s profligate display to win 10-5 and move through to a tie against Krzysztof Ratajski.

Ratajski stormed through to the last 16 with a 10-2 thumping of Dave Chisnall, the 2021 semi-finalist racing into a 7-0 lead before sealing victory via double two.

Stephen Bunting won through a thrilling tie-break against Ryan Joyce to book a second round showdown against top seed Luke Humphries.

Bunting led 8-5 before Joyce produced back-to-back 121 and 167 checkouts to level at 8-8, although a sensational 164 from Bunting turned the tide as he ran out a 12-10 winner.

Sunday’s opening game saw Ross Smith produce a finishing masterclass to dispatch Josh Rock, as he pinned 10 of his 14 attempts at double to clinch his first win on this iconic stage.

The former European champion converted consecutive 160 and 120 finishes to wrap up a 10-4 victory, which sets up a second round tie against 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price.

Danny Noppert became the first seed to exit this year’s event, after 2007 champion Wade defied the Dutchman’s fightback to mark his 19th consecutive World Matchplay appearance with a 10-5 win.

Meanwhile, 2023 semi-finalist Joe Cullen posted a ton-topping average in his 10-4 demolition of Brendan Dolan, following up a brace of 11-darters with 117 and 130 outshots in the closing stages of the contest.