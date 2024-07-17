​James Wade deposes reigning champion Nathan Aspinall to progress to quarter-finals of Betfred World Matchplay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Nathan Aspinall's reign as Betfred World Matchplay champion was brought to an end by James Wade on Tuesday in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wade battled his way to an 11-8 victory over Aspinall, coming out on top in a scrap between two of the sport's most stubborn competitors.

He raced into a 4-0 lead before Aspinall fought back, once again playing through the pain of an arm injury, to lead 8-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Wade finished stronger, winning the last four legs without reply to book his place in the last eight for the first time in five years.

James Wade defeated Nathan Aspinall (photo: Taylor Lanning)

"Nathan didn't play how he can so I'm a lucky boy," said Wade, who is making his 19th consecutive World Matchplay appearance.

"But the main thing is I'm through and I'm happy to still be in the tournament. I've got nothing to prove; no one has won as many tournament as me apart from Michael [van Gerwen] and Phil [Taylor]."

Wade will meet Ross Smith in the quarter-finals, after Smith broke new ground with a hard-fought 11-9 win over Gerwyn Price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both players got off to a slow start before a captivating contest ensued, with Price nudging ahead at 8-6. Smith then found top gear, winning five of the last six legs to earn a maiden World Matchplay quarter-final berth.

a

"It means everything to me to be in the quarter-finals," said Smith. "I used to watch this tournament as a kid and I've worked really hard to get here.”

World No.1 Humphries continued his bid for a first World Matchplay title with an 11-7 victory over Stephen Bunting.

Humphries impressed with a 102.34 average, though he had to recover from 6-5 down to defeat a determined Bunting. The World Champion finished strongly, winning six of the last seven legs to book his place in the last eight for a second successive year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't have it all my own way," said Humphries, a semi-finalist last year. "Stephen is a battler and he put me under pressure in every leg.

I know I can win it, I've won the biggest tournament in the world, it's not going to be easy but I'm ready to fight for this title."

Humphries will face Van den Bergh in the quarter-finals, after he avenged last year's loss to Jonny Clayton.

The 2020 champion Van den Bergh landed a pivotal 112 checkout to go 8-5 up on Clayton, who defeated the Belgian at the same stage of last year's event. From there, Van den Bergh won the last three legs to reach the last eight for the fourth time in five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm exhausted," admitted Van den Bergh. "I tried my hardest and I never gave up.

"I hit some big shots under pressure, I never thought I would beat Jonny 11-5 in this format, he is an amazing player. It's not about who's in front of me, it's about what I need to do to get the best out of myself."

The second round action continued last night as three-time champion Van Gerwen faced Joe Cullen.

The 2019 champion Rob Cross met Ryan Searle, world No.3 Michael Smith took on Chris Dobey, while Krzysztof Ratajski and Andrew Gilding were the first match.