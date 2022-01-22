Zak Jules: Fleetwood Town squad isn't where it should be in League One

Stephen Crainey’s side were more than a match for deposed League One leaders Rotherham United seven days ago, winning 1-0 as centre-back Jules made a rock-solid debut.

The loanee from Milton Keynes Dons said: “It was a great result to get up and running with, beating a team that are right up there at the top and pushing for promotion.

Zak Jules impressed on his debut last weekend Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“It was a really good result which shows what a group we have here, and it tells a story that we’re definitely not at the end of the table we should be.”

The centre-back has experience of relegation scraps, helping to prolong Macclesfield Town’s stay in the EFL three seasons ago.

He firmly believes Fleetwood should be looking up the table and not down.

Ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Charlton Athletic, Jules explained: “I’ve been part of groups that have been down there.

“You can be looking over your shoulder a little because the quality isn’t quite so high and you are a bit worried, but coming up here and seeing the quality we possess among the group, there’s no looking over shoulders. I definitely think our focus should be on looking forward as a group.

“The league is really tight and if we can get a nice little run going, a couple of wins and we can be in a completely different position.

“Beating Rotherham should send the message to all the boys in the dressing room that every team in this league is beatable, no matter the name on the badge.”

One player who has started to show his quality in recent weeks is Town’s matchwinner against the Millers, Anthony Pilkington.

It’s been a stop-start season for the winger but head coach Stephen Crainey told The Gazette: “It’s been a shame for Pilks.

“He’s had a few injuries but in the last three or four weeks he has got up to speed, and we hope to see the best of him between now and the end of the season.”