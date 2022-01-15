Fleetwood Town land MK Dons defender on loan for the season

The 24-year-old centre-half has joined from MK Dons for the remainder of the season, following on from yesterday’s signing of Toto Nsiala.

Jules had spells with Reading and Walsall before joining the Dons for an undisclosed fee on the final day of the January transfer window last year.

The former Scotland youth international told Town’s website: “I’m glad to be here; I’m happy to get it all signed and done and I’m wanting to get started with the lads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town new boy Zak Jules Picture: Fleetwood Town

“Everyone has been welcoming at the club and I just want to get the games underway now.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer (Stephen Crainey) and he seems good to talk to, so I’m looking forward to working with him and the staff.

“The gaffer has told me about the way he wants the team to play, and he’s also expressed how much he wanted to get me in, which is what you want to hear as a player.

“You want to be playing football where you are wanted and feel valued as I think that adds a level to your performances.

“Coming here was about playing regular football and having the opportunity to do that, but at the same time, I wanted to be at a club that I felt played the right way.

“I played against Fleetwood earlier on in the season for MK and it was a total footballing game. I felt it was two sides playing good football, which really stuck with me.

“When I heard Fleetwood were interested, I wasn’t too focused on any other options that may have been put to me.”