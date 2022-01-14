Fleetwood Town defender's short-term stay comes to an end

The Northern Irishman had rejoined the Cod Army in early October, having departed Sunderland at the end of last season.

He had been brought in to fill the gap created by the injury which left Darnell Johnson absent for the remainder of the campaign.

Conor McLaughlin made 12 appearances for Fleetwood Town Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

The news came a matter of hours after the club had announced the signing of another defender, Toto Nsiala from Ipswich Town.

McLaughlin (30) made a dozen appearances in his second spell with the club, having previously spent five years at Highbury from 2012 before joining Millwall and then Sunderland.

A club statement said: “Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to thank Conor for his efforts and wish him every success in the future.”