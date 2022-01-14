Fleetwood Town defender's short-term stay comes to an end
Conor McLaughlin has departed Fleetwood Town following the end of his short-term deal at Highbury.
The Northern Irishman had rejoined the Cod Army in early October, having departed Sunderland at the end of last season.
He had been brought in to fill the gap created by the injury which left Darnell Johnson absent for the remainder of the campaign.
The news came a matter of hours after the club had announced the signing of another defender, Toto Nsiala from Ipswich Town.
McLaughlin (30) made a dozen appearances in his second spell with the club, having previously spent five years at Highbury from 2012 before joining Millwall and then Sunderland.
A club statement said: “Everyone at Fleetwood Town would like to thank Conor for his efforts and wish him every success in the future.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here