Fleetwood Town head coach hopes for a show of support against Rotherham United

The top side in League One make the trip to Highbury (3pm), in an attempt to avenge their defeat to the Cod Army in September’s meeting.

Following that 4-2 loss at the New York Stadium, the Millers went 21 games unbeaten in all competitions, a run spanning more than three months, before losing at Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day.

In the four games played since, they have won two and lost two – though one of those defeats was on penalties to Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup last weekend.

Stephen Crainey acknowledges the Fleetwood Town fans after victory at Doncaster Rovers Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Crainey has hailed the support of the Cod Army faithful since he took charge and is hoping that they will continue to back the team this weekend.

He said: “The fans have been a different class since I’ve taken over and we need their backing on Saturday.

“I’m sure they’ll come out in their numbers to back the team.

“The fans that travelled to Doncaster were outstanding, I could hear them over on the far side.

“Hopefully the whole stadium can get behind the team and drive them on to the three points.

“It gives you that little edge. I’ve been there as a player and you feel the energy in the stadium when you’re playing on the pitch.

“That’s what the fans have done for the team since day one, since I’ve taken charge.

“Hopefully the fans can continue to do that and we can repay them on the pitch.”

For their part, Crainey’s players are hoping to make it back-to-back wins against teams at either end of the table, having seen off bottom club Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

Victory made it 10 points from the last 15 on offer but, having produced a good display at Doncaster, Crainey knows it’s a different test that awaits his players on Saturday.

He said: “They’re a good side, they’re a real solid side with strength in depth in their squad.

“We feel that we’ve hit a bit of good form as well.

“We played well against Doncaster and hopefully we can back that up this weekend.

“We know their strengths and hopefully we can combat that, and try and hurt them at the other end as well.

“It’s a benchmark to see how far we’ve come. The group have been unbelievable so far and I’m sure they’ll carry that on, on Saturday.

“We’re under no illusions how tough the game is going to be on Saturday but, if we can get in and about them and play some football at the same time, we’re hoping to get a positive result from that.”