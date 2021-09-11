Rotherham United 2 Fleetwood Town 4: Second-half strikes give Cod Army three points

The Cod Army had been trailing at the break but three second-half strikes in quick succession turned the game on its head.

Rotherham were on the offensive in the opening 10 minutes with the first decent opening falling to Kieran Sadlier, who could only fire a 25-yard free-kick into the wall.

Chiedozie Ogbene came closer moments later after he skipped by Danny Andrew and fired wide of the top corner.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetwood Town striker Ged Garner Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

Town head coach Simon Grayson was forced into an early change with Darnell Johnson unable to continue after landing awkwardly in going up for a header.

He was replaced by Max Clark with James Hill moving over to the right-hand side.

Goalkeeper Alex Cairns had to come to Fleetwood’s rescue as he tipped over Michael Ihiekwe’s header from Sadlier’s corner.

After absorbing the early pressure, it was a swift and incisive move which led to Fleetwood’s opener on 24 minutes.

Jordan Rossiter threaded the ball through to Callum Morton, and after holding off Wes Harding, he fired an unstoppable effort into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Cairns then had to palm away a long-range strike from Ben Wiles to keep the visitors’ lead intact.

The home side threatened again from a set-piece with Sadlier finding Michael Smith but the big striker’s header drifted just wide of the far post.

Smith got his goal on 38 minutes, though, as he rose highest from Harding’s long throw to cushion a header into the bottom corner.

There was another scare when Cairns failed to gather a looping ball but Freddie Ladapo could not chip the loose ball back over the keeper.

Rotherham still managed to take the lead before the break with Sadlier stroking home from the penalty spot four minutes into added time.

Fleetwood could have little complaints over the decision with Callum Camps guilty of nudging Ogbene off the ball as he was about to strike.

Clark had a good chance to level the scores as he ran onto a ball at the back post and fired just wide of Viktor Johansson’s far post.

The leveller came on 54 minutes with Ged Garner sneaking through the offside trap and squeezing a shot beyond Johansson.

The away supporters were celebrating again on 61 minutes with Andrew curling an unstoppable free-kick into the top corner from 25 yards.

On 69 minutes, it was four with Harding bundled off the ball too easily by Morton who crossed for Garner.

His initial shot was palmed into the path of Camps, who stroked into the back of the net.

Rotherham did not look completely beaten, and after Paul Warne made a number of attacking changes, they could have got one back when Harding poked wide of goal from Ihiekwe’s header.

Wiles’ inswinging cross beat everybody but Cairns, who was on hand again to deny Ladapo in added time.

Rotherham United: Johansson, Ihiekwe, Wood (Edmonds-Green 66), Hylton-Harding, Lindsay (Grigg 73), Ogbene, Rathbone (Barlaser 66), Wiles, Sadlier, Smith, Ladapo. Subs not used: Mattock, Kayode, Odoffin, Vickers.

Fleetwood Town: Cairns, Hill, Clarke, Johnson (Clark 20, Lane 71), Johnson, Biggins, Rossiter, Camps, Andrew, G Garner, Morton (Edmondson 84). Subs not used: Crellin, J Garner, Matete, Johnston.

Referee: Craig Hicks.

Attendance: 8,463.