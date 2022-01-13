Fleetwood matchwinner Ellis Harrison says: "Debut goal is irrelevant to me"

Harrison’s arrival was confirmed shortly before he was named in the starting line-up for the crunch clash away to League One’s bottom club.

But the debut goal which won the game did not matter at all to the Welshman, whose focus was purely on the vital three points for Fleetwood.

Fleetwood matchwinner Ellis Harrison insists goals are not important to him

Having joined the club from league rivals Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee, Harrison insists he is bothered only about ensuring the Cod Army’s safety in League One.

He said: “The debut goal is irrelevant to me – the result is what’s important to me.

“Goals are not important to me. If I score every week and we lose every week, what good is that to me and Fleetwood Town?”

It was Harrison’s first league goal of the season, his four for Pompey this term having come in cup games.

He added: “I felt like I hit a wall a few months ago and when this move came about I jumped at the opportunity to play games.

“I’ve got a job to do. That is to keep us safe and that is what I’ll do. The clean sheet shows how well the boys defended – they were like rocks.

“Cairnsy (goalkeeper Alex Cairns) had a quiet game and did haven’t much to save, then he does that in the 85th minute (a spectacular save to deny Charlie Seaman). You have to take your hat off.”

Fleetwood have a tough test on Saturday as they welcome league leaders Rotherham United to Highbury.

Town’s only other away league win this season came against the Millers, who will be out for revenge.

Town scored first but fell behind before rallying to win 4-2 in September.

But Harrison says he doesn’t care who the opposition is.

He added: “It’s three points, no matter who it is against and we’ll keep trying to get the points.

“It doesn’t matter who comes here or where we go to, we’re trying to get points, that’s the main thing. We can play well and not get points, and that is no good to us.”

Fleetwood have climbed the League One table this week without kicking a ball.

That’s because AFC Wimbledon’s 1-0 defeat at MK Dons on Tuesday left them with the same goal difference as Town, dropping below the Cod Army on goals scored. Both teams have 25 points.

Fleetwood, now 19th, remain two points clear of the bottom four.