Stephen Crainey: Still plenty for Fleetwood to work on ahead of Rotherham test

Town got back to winning ways in League One as new signing Ellis Harrison scored less than an hour into his debut.

It was an important win for Crainey’s side, who sit two points above the relegation zone.

Fleetwood's win over Doncaster delighted Stephen Crainey ... but he'd have liked more goals

While pleased to have recorded a third clean sheet in the last five matches, it was Town’s display going the other way which drew Crainey’s (above) attention.

He said: “I thought we were really good and I thought we deserved to get a goal in the first half with the way we played.

“We just lacked that cutting edge in the final third.

“That’s what I said at half-time. They needed to keep doing as they were doing and maintain it and the goal would come – and thankfully it did at the start of the second half.

“I thought if we showed a little bit more composure in the second half, as Doncaster were pushing forward, if we’d have secured the first couple of passes, we could have hit them on the break a couple of times and got another couple of goals.

“That’s something we can work on, we didn’t get the goals on the back of that.

“In terms of the resilience that the group showed defending, I thought we defended our box tremendously.

“It was the perfect response to the defeat against Shrewsbury Town. We’d had a really good training week.

“Even in the warm-up, I could see in the lads that they were really focused on the game.

“That proved to be and they were right on the game and got the three points.”

Having seen off the division’s bottom club last weekend, a much sterner test lies in wait this Saturday.

Promotion hopefuls Rotherham United, a team Crainey has seen plenty of this season, visit Highbury.

However, Town will be looking to complete a league double over the Millers following victory in September.

Crainey said: “Rotherham are up near the top end of the league and we know it will be a difficult game.

“We’ll hopefully be buoyant after Saturday’s result and will go into the game full of confidence.

“I’ve watched them a few times and they’re a really strong side but we’re a good side as well and I think we’re a match for anyone on our day.

“If we turn up on Saturday, hopefully we can win the game.”