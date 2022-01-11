Fleetwood team comes first for new goal hero Ellis Harrison

Harrison was signed for an undisclosed fee from Portsmouth, where he has spent the past three-and-a-half seasons, and replaced Town loanee Callum Morton, whose return to parent club West Bromwich Albion had been announced earlier on Saturday.

The signing backed up last week’s statement of intent from owner Andy Pilley, who told The Gazette he was hopeful of bringing in a new face in time for the Doncaster game.

Ellis Harrison scored Fleetwood's winner on his debut at Doncaster

Harrison scored the only goal on 50 minutes, giving Fleetwood a two-point cushion above League One’s bottom four.

Speaking after the game, Harrison stressed it was less about the individual than the team.

He said: “It’s always nice to get a goal but three points are the main thing for us.

“We’ve come to Doncaster and won, and it’s a wonderful start. I wanted to come here and play games.

“Where they are (in the league table) is incredible, everyone can see that.

“I wasn’t surprised by our performance and the win because I knew it was a good team. I spoke to the manager beforehand.”

Once again it was a youthful Cod Army side and Harrison knows the quality in the young squad.

Paddy Lane continued his fine season with an assist and was a star turn on the day.

Harrison added: “You can see how good the young players are. I don’t need to come in and help them.

“They don’t need me to say how good they are either. You see that every week and I’ve seen it for the last few days in training.

“Against Doncaster they showed their quality. You want to see them flourish, get goals and get moves to big clubs, just like James Hill has just done.

“These boys can do it, I don’t see why not. It’s just the start for us.

“We’re not going to get ahead of ourselves but it’s something to build on for Saturday and Rotherham.

“It will be a tough game but every game is winnable for us. The manager speaks positively in moving forward but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.

“It’s just three points and we get on with the next game now.”