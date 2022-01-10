Stephen Crainey's joy as Fleetwood Town new boy nets debut winner

The 27-year-old bagged the only goal of the game as Town won 1-0 at basement boys Doncaster Rovers.

The Welsh striker was brought in after loanees Callum Morton and Ryan Edmondson were recalled by parent clubs West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United respectively.

A former £750,000 signing for Ipswich Town, Harrison has been challenged by Crainey to fire the Cod Army to safety.

Stephen Crainey celebrates Fleetwood Town's weekend win Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“It’s brilliant for him,” said Crainey. “Obviously signing a number nine, you want them to come in and score goals.

“To get up and running straight away in the first game he’s played in, I’m delighted.

“Unfortunately Callum and Ryan have left the club, but we’ve got Ellis in and hopefully he can get us some goals between now and the end of the season.

“When you lose two number nines you want to replace them and we’ve done that.

“He’s had a great debut and long may that continue. Hopefully he can follow that with a few more goals.

“I think we’re a nice football team, we like to pass the ball. He offers us something different if we need to use the long ball because it’s a physical presence. We’ve got options now.

“It all bodes well moving forward and hopefully we can follow that up with more results.”

Victory at the weekend came in Town’s first game since Boxing Day.

It kept them one place above the relegation zone, two points ahead of Morecambe.

It was also their first three points on the road since winning at league leaders Rotherham United in September.

The Millers visit Highbury on Saturday, hoping for the same again after losing 8-7 on penalties at Queens Park Rangers in their FA Cup tie at the weekend.

After a first away win in seven attempts, Crainey added: “We go into every game trying to win the game, that’s what I keep reiterating to the players.

“We’re round about Doncaster and they are down at the bottom, and we’re delighted with the victory.

“We came into the game trying to win it and it’s another three points.

“We take each game as it comes, we don’t ever look too far ahead.

“We’ll focus on Rotherham next week, get the team prepared and recover.”