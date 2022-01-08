Callum Morton ends Fleetwood loan early to return to West Bromwich Albion

The frontman, who turns 22 later this month, joined the Cod Army in July on a season-long loan.

He scored seven goals in 22 appearances, including a hat-trick in the Papa John's Trophy against Leicester City Under-21s.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Callum Morton in action on his last Fleetwood appearance against Gillingham

His seven goals all cames in the space of eight games and Morton did not find the net in his final eight Town appearances.

He last played in the win over Gillingham four weeks ago, when he sustained a hamstring injury.

Morton has been linked with a move to the Baggies' Championship rivals Peterborough United.