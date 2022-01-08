Fleetwood Town boss counts the absentees going into Doncaster Rovers trip

Injuries and illnesses mean the Town head coach has a list of absentees in double figures for this afternoon’s trip to Doncaster Rovers (3pm).

Ged Garner limped off in Town’s last game against Shrewsbury Town on Boxing Day.

Town are monitoring the forward, who looks set for a spell on the sidelines but, despite the number of unavailabilities, Crainey feels his side are well prepared as they face a Doncaster team at the foot of League One.

Ged Garner limped off against Shrewsbury Town on Boxing Day Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

He said: “In terms of Covid cases and injuries, we still have 10 players missing but we are well prepared for the Doncaster game.

“We’ve got some good work into the lads on Monday and Tuesday, we had Wednesday off and then have done tactical work towards the end of the week.

“It’s tough but you have to go with the players who are available and fit, and that is what we’re doing.

“We’ve had some good preparation, we’re ready for them and we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“They are scrapping for points as well as ourselves, so hopefully we can come out on top at the weekend.

“We’ll be doing everything we can to stay in the division.

“The application from the lads since day one, since I took charge, has been spot on.

“If they keep that up I’m sure we’ll be a League One club next season.”

This afternoon’s game pits two new head coaches against each other, both having trodden similar paths.

Gary McSheffrey was recently appointed as Doncaster head coach, having stepped up from the U23s to take interim charge just like Crainey.

Crainey said: “We’ve had similar routes, taking U23s teams, then taking interim charge and then taking over on a permanent basis.

“I’ve played against Gary a few times in my career. It will be nice to see him and see how he is enjoying it as well.

“I’m sure he’ll be enjoying it and looking to win the game, but so will we.

“It’s a big game, both teams will be going into the game to win and Doncaster will be the home side.

“I’ve watched their last few games, they have some good players in the team and so do we.

“Hopefully we can come out on top in the game.

“We know it’s going to be a tough game, they’re scrapping for their lives, but we’ll be doing the exact same.”