Fleetwood Town announce signing of Toto Nsiala from Ipswich Town

The defender has signed a permanent deal, the full length of which cannot be released by the club due to their embargo.

The club can only sign the defender on a six month deal though there will also be arrangements for the contract to be extended in the summer.

Nsiala will be in contention to face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Toto Nsiala in Fleetwood colours. Credit: FTFC

He had been a regular in his time at Portman Road up until Paul Cook' s exit and has since struggled for game time, in total playing 90 times acroiss his three-and-a-half seasons.

The former Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town defender played agaisnt Fleetwood earlier this season.

Ipswich beat the Cod Army on the day but the game left on impression on the new man.

He will be playing alongside former teammate, and now new teammte, Ellis Harrison who joined the club last week, who has already given his teammate so inside information.

Nsiala said: "We played against them at home for Ipswich and I thought they were very good.

“I was very impressed by Matete and the young midfielders, they were very good.

“I know the quality and Ellis has told me there is a young winger that he said has got raw talent.

“I’m looking forward to playing with the lads.

“It really gets me excited to get stuck in.

“I just want to play games and enjoy my football."