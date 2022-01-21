Fleetwood Town's MK Dons loanee came through a baptism of fire against Rotherham United

The loanee defender from Milton Keynes Dons joined his 12th club since 2015 when he agreed a Highbury deal for the rest of the season.

The well-travelled centre-back, who hadn’t played a league game since October, needed little time to settle as he stepped straight into the starting line-up to help Town knock Rotherham United off top spot in League One last Saturday.

Jules said: “I like to think I bring a bit of experience. I’m not the oldest myself but I’ve played quite a few games and been in various situations at different clubs, so I can add that bit of experience.”

Fleetwood Town defender Zak Jules Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

The signing of the London-born former Scotland youth international was confirmed hours before he came straight into the starting line-up for that 1-0 win over the Millers.

He added: “It was good to be chucked straight in at the deep end. It’s always tough when you’ve only had a couple of days to train and get to know the boys, but they have been brilliant with me and I’ve settled in quite quickly.

“I only really knew Toto (fellow weekend debutant Nsiala), who signed on the same day, but the group is really welcoming. The changing room hasn’t been hard to come into and it’s been brilliant since day one.

“It was a good ice-breaker to come straight in and get a result like that. This week has definitely been a lot smoother.

“The dressing room was bouncing after the game. You don’t know how the game is going to go and, not knowing how everyone plays, it can be a bit like going into the unknown.

“To get a clean sheet and win in the manner we did, I thought we put up a right fight.

“No matter what Rotherham threw at us, I felt we came out on top pretty much and nullified them, and to nick a goal right at the end made it all the sweeter.”

At least the footballing philosophy of his new boss Stephen Crainey is similar to that which Jules is used to at Stadium MK, even if it could be trickier at Highbury.

The new recruit added: “The pitch is not in the best of nick, so to play the way the manager wants us to at home is quite difficult, especially against the opposition we had. Rotherham really like to draw you into a right battle.

“The manager wants to play good football and I feel I’m suited to that. It’s the way MK have been playing while I’ve been there and long before that, so I felt it was definitely a good move for me coming here.

“I was quite surprised coming up here and seeing the training ground. The complex is top- drawer and is definitely somewhere you can enjoy plying your trade .

“I’ve been warned about the weather but it has been quite kind so far, but February is round the corner so I’m not really too hopeful.”