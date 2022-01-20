Stephen Crainey targets 'a couple more' Fleetwood signings this month
Stephen Crainey praised the instant impact of this month’s three signings but the Fleetwood Town boss would still like to bring in “a couple more” new faces before the transfer window closes.
As for the possibility of further additions, head coach Crainey said: “The new players add competition and put everyone on their toes, which is what we want. Hopefully another couple will come in.”
The Scot said he was not targeting specific positions but added: “I’m content with the group we have. It’s stronger now but I’d like another couple to enhance it.”
The remaining 11 days of the transfer window also provide a chance for other clubs to target Town’s talent as the club’s reputation for developing young players grows.
An article on that subject in The Sun prompted chairman Andy Pilley to tweet: “More and more people are becoming aware of our conveyor belt of @ftfc outstanding young talent.”
It’s praise for the work done by Crainey, and others, in his previous post as Under-23s boss, though in his current role the Scot may have preferred to hear such comments after the transfer window closed.
But he told The Gazette: “If any bid comes in it’s up to chairman. I’d only reiterate that the group is outstanding and my focus is on maintaining high standards every day.
“We are just working on getting a couple of players in but the right players need to be available.”
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here.