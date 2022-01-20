Stephen Crainey targets 'a couple more' Fleetwood signings this month

As for the possibility of further additions, head coach Crainey said: “The new players add competition and put everyone on their toes, which is what we want. Hopefully another couple will come in.”

The Scot said he was not targeting specific positions but added: “I’m content with the group we have. It’s stronger now but I’d like another couple to enhance it.”

Stephen Crainey is delighted with this month's signings but would like to 'enhance' the Fleetwood squad further

The remaining 11 days of the transfer window also provide a chance for other clubs to target Town’s talent as the club’s reputation for developing young players grows.

An article on that subject in The Sun prompted chairman Andy Pilley to tweet: “More and more people are becoming aware of our conveyor belt of @ftfc outstanding young talent.”

It’s praise for the work done by Crainey, and others, in his previous post as Under-23s boss, though in his current role the Scot may have preferred to hear such comments after the transfer window closed.

But he told The Gazette: “If any bid comes in it’s up to chairman. I’d only reiterate that the group is outstanding and my focus is on maintaining high standards every day.

“We are just working on getting a couple of players in but the right players need to be available.”