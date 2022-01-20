Anthony Pilkington: Fleetwood have spirit to survive and thrive

And AFC Wimbledon missed their chance to overtake Town that night when they had to settle for a goalless draw with Portsmouth.

But Fleetwood winger Pilkington, scorer of last weekend’s stoppage-time winner against high-flying Rotherham United, doubts Town will be looking over their shoulder for long with the togetherness they are showing under head coach Stephen Crainey.

Anthony Pilkington (left) celebrates his winning goal against Rotherham with Fleetwood teammate Tom Clarke

The 33-year-old said of the team spirit: “Right from the start it’s always been like that. It’s a great set of lads, everyone’s together and everyone gets on really well.

“There are no bad eggs as you say in football, no egos and everyone just wants to win football matches.

“We’ve been a bit unlucky with injuries, and that may be why we are where we are, but the young lads have stepped up and we’re getting bodies back on the field.”

Pilkington is among those who have put personal frustrations aside for the Fleetwood cause as they go in search of a third straight win at Charlton Athletic this weekend

The Blackburn-born forward, with over 300 EFL appearances to his name, has started only twice in League One for Town this season, his cause not helped by a red card against Morecambe in November.

Recalled to the bench for Town’s last two games and their matchwinner last time out, Pilkington said: “As Stephen Crainey says, we need everyone, even the lads not involved in the squad, because there are loads of injuries this season. Everyone who gets the chance is giving their all for the club.

“Hopefully we can kick on now towards the end of the season and climb up the table.”

Pilkington is happy to wear the scars of battle for Fleetwood without expecting any sympathy.

He explained after the Rotherham game: “I caught an elbow just after I came on and it looks like one of those cauliflower ears.

“I’ve just had to have a needle in and a scalpel to it to drain it, so hopefully that will go down.

“Everyone’s laughing in the dressing room because I have a big bandage on my head but we go again.”