Win tickets for Fleetwood Town v Cambridge United
Fleetwood Town have returned to winning ways in 2022 and we’re offering free tickets for an upcoming League One fixture.
Town welcome Cambridge United to Highbury on Saturday, January 29, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away in our competition.
To be in with a chance of winning a pair, simply answer this question: Who scored Fleetwood’s winning goal at home to Rotherham United last Saturday?
Email your answer to: [email protected] by 5pm this Friday, January 21. Please entitle your email ‘Fleetwood ticket competition’ and include your name, full address and a daytime telephone number.
As our tickets are for a home section of the stadium, this competition is open to Fleetwood supporters only.
Usual Gazette competition rules apply.
