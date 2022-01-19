Win tickets for Fleetwood Town v Cambridge United

Town welcome Cambridge United to Highbury on Saturday, January 29, and we have two pairs of tickets to give away in our competition.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair, simply answer this question: Who scored Fleetwood’s winning goal at home to Rotherham United last Saturday?

Fleetwood made it back-to-back wins by toppling high-flying Rotherham

Email your answer to: [email protected] by 5pm this Friday, January 21. Please entitle your email ‘Fleetwood ticket competition’ and include your name, full address and a daytime telephone number.

As our tickets are for a home section of the stadium, this competition is open to Fleetwood supporters only.

