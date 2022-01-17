Fleetwood Town boss left 'drained' by Rotherham United victory

Town secured a League One double over the Millers after Anthony Pilkington’s winner in added time at Highbury.

It meant Rotherham dropped to third from first, while the Cod Army opened up a four-point gap to the drop zone.

“I’m drained to say the least,” reflected Crainey.

Stephen Crainey celebrates Fleetwood Town's weekend win Picture: Sam Fielding/PRiME Media Images Limited

“The lads’ endeavour, attitude, application and the desire to keep the ball out of our net was outstanding.

“I said to them at half-time, if they kept doing that, then we would get a chance at the other end. We’re thankful we got that in the last minute and we took it.

“I thought the substitutes made a real impact on the game. It’s all about the squad effort. It’s never only going to be the starting XI on the pitch.

“We need everyone to buy into what we’re doing and that’s exactly what I’m getting, every day in training and in the games.

“I was really pleased to get the three points after winning at Doncaster last week.”

The Cod Army withstood everything Rotherham could throw at them for a fourth clean sheet in six.

Will Grigg blew a great chance to give the visitors the lead before hitting the bar with another effort.

Crainey added: “We all know Rotherham are a real good, physical side.

“They’re up at the top of the league on merit. They’re a top, top team.

“They utilise what they’ve got really well. I thought bringing Aristote Nsiala on would bring us a bit of physicality.

“That proved to be, especially at the other end when he gets the knockdown and we get the goal off the back of it.

“I think we’re a really good footballing side, but we need to have that physicality in League One as well.

“That’s what we’ve got now. We’ve not only got that, but also competition for places as well and that’s what I want as a manager.”

All three replacements played key roles, much to Crainey’s delight.

He added: “The subs were unbelievable once they came on.

“Pilkington has been great the last couple of weeks in training. He’s been unlucky with injuries, he’s just getting up to speed now so I’m pleased he got the goal.

“We all know the quality Jay Matete has got. I thought he showed that in the short spell he was on.

“Big Totes came in to get the knockdown for the goal, it’s really pleasing.”