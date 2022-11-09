Our match of the week, like all games in the Blackpool and District Youth Football League, saw coaches and spectators limit their participation to applause only during the game.

The idea was to help young players to develop their own communication skills and reduce pressure from the sidelines.

Under-9s action between St Annes Greens and Kirkham Junior Blues Picture: B&DYFL

Greens manager Dan Salisbury told The Gazette: “Everyone was pretty receptive to the idea. I think it was productive and a good experiment.”

His Blues counterpart, Gary Andrews, added: “It’s very well intentioned but it was difficult not to be able to give positive encouragement. The children need positive guidance and we only do positive at our club.”

The atmosphere may have been unusual but both managers agreed the game was well contested and played in the right spirit.

Dan added: “They are a great set of kids and parents. For me, it’s a great way to stay involved when your playing days are behind you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Annes Greens Under-9s

Gary said: “This was a very good game between two fully committed teams.”

Coaches’ player of the match for St Annes was defender Ben Ellis, while Theo Salisbury was the parents’ choice. The solid defending and charging runs of Alex Howarth saw him named the Kirkham star player.

The league’s Karen Tebbutt said of the Silent Support initiative: “Some players stated they were less confused without loads of people telling them different things from both sides of the pitch. Some said they would like a bit of guidance just from their manager, though.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lancashire FA Cup draw produced an under-18s derby as Lytham JFC hosted BJFF Blades Whites.

Kirkham Juniors Blues Under-9s

A Kian Atkinson hat-trick helped the Whites to a 6-1 win, with man of the match Josh Nester also scoring.

BJFF Blades Blues went down 7-3 to Chorley and Poulton Town lost 9-2 against Accrington Com Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the league, FY Academy share second place after Alfie Wilkinson scored three in a 7-1 win over Wyre JFC. They are level with Thornton Cleveleys Blacks, who beat South Shore Youth 6-2 as Lewis Hargreaves scored twice.