And both have ambitions to climb to a higher level.

Tigers’ manager Sarah Chapman told The Gazette: “It was a great game against a really good side – end-to-end, competitive and played in a really good spirit.

Under-10 Blackpool and District Youth League action between YMCA Tigers and BJFF Phantoms

“We’ve had a really good season so far. The team has mostly been together since under-7s and we have a couple of new ones this year.

“The players are really focusing on their positional play and using space.

“It’s all about support and encouragement and about playing in a team, which is very difficult to play in the garden.

“Our coaches, Matt Croft and Andrew Howard, are fantastic and motivational, and they really encourage positive play.”

YMCA Tigers Under-10s

BJFF Phantoms are at a new level this season and have made an excellent start.

Two of the club’s U10 teams already play in the top tier and Phantoms’ manager, Dave Hill, said: “We’ve definitely found our feet and could move up again for phase two of the season after Christmas.

“We started two years ago and have basically the same team.

“I have coached them since the start and now manage alongside Jamie Richardson.”

BJFF Phantoms Under-10s

The Tigers’ player of the match was dazzling defender Arthur Hemmings, while substitute Ellis Dyson got the Phantoms’ vote.

Team boss Hill added: “Ellis was superb on the left of midfield, getting up and down and winning tackles, and his passing was tremendous.”

Alex Mackle grabbed a hat-trick to help Wyre JFC to a 5-2 home win over Clifton Rangers in the Under-18 competition.

Cam Palmer bagged a brace in Lytham JFC’s 4-1 win at South Shore Youth, where Elliott Woods and Leo Saxon completed the scoring.

BJFF Blades Whites proved too strong for clubmates BJFF Phantoms as Kian Atkinson scored six, with hat-tricks for Raedan Shirran and Oliver Ward.

Adam Skinner and Lewis Hargreaves both scored twice in Thornton Cleveleys Blacks’ 5-0 win at Staining JFC.