Although there was no silverware at stake in this development league match, in one sense Saturday’s was a bigger game!

That’s because the teams, who contested the five-a-side final five months ago, have stepped up to seven-a-side football this season and they staged another compelling match.

Airborne action from Lytham Maroons v Foxhall under-9s Thanks to the Blackpool and District Youth League for these pictures

Maroons’ manager Lee Mitchell said: “We’ve merged last season’s two under-eights teams into one and we’re still finding our way. The biggest test of seven-a-side is fitness because the players are on a bigger pitch.”

His Foxhall counterpart, Ben McKay, added: “It’s a really good group, who are friends away from football, and we have good parents involved too. The transition to seven-a-side has been smooth.”

Both teams are comfortable in the top tier of their age group and are placing the emphasis on progress and development.

Viktor Ivasyk from Ukraine was the Lytham man of the match – “he just never gave up,” said his manager.

The Lytham Junior Maroons Under-9s

The Foxhall award was shared between Jacob Mackay, who moved up from defence and scored a hat-trick, and tireless central midfielder Carter Webber.

Five teams remain unbeaten after the second weekend of Under-18s league action.

Poulton Town are one after Archie Addison (2), Harley Baxter (2), Joe Barton, Adrian Baciocha, Owen Barclay, Tom Nassari and Thomas Powl shared the goals in a 9-1 win over Wyre JFC.

In the Thornton Cleveleys derby, the Blacks beat the Reds 6-1 to remain unbeaten.

Foxhall Under-9s

Dan Valentine, Chris Kelly and Sacha Kosogrin secured FY Academy’s 3-1 win at BJFF Predators.

Another in-house derby saw BJFF Blades Whites beat BJFF Blades Blues 4-1 with goals from Josh Nestor, Raedan Shirman, Arron Crombie and Oliver Ward.

Lytham JFC celebrated their first win, 8-3 over Staining JFC, as Cam Palmer hit four. Oliver Heywood (2), Elliott Wood and Freddie Steele also scored.