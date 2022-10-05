Blackpool and District Youth Football League match of the week: Blackpool Wren Rovers Under-10s v Kirkham Junior Reds

The Blackpool Wren Rovers Under-10s have entered the development league in the top tier.

They gave a strong Kirkham Junior Reds side a good game in our match of the week.

Rovers manager Tom Shepherdson explained: “Last season was Wren Rovers’ first in junior football and we got some enquiries about this age group, so I put a team together.

“We only started in mid-August and we’ve done well against some of the best teams around. Kirkham are a really good side and we held our own.

“We played our socks off and I just want us to continue developing and improving alongside the other teams.”

Kirkham boss Craig Chappell is delighted to welcome aboard Wren Rovers, saying such keenly-contested games are just what his team wants.

Craig said: “This is my third season with the squad and we’ve had huge success, with one girl now playing for Manchester United, a boy at the Fleetwood Academy and another at Preston Academy.

“We want to keep developing and good, competitive games like this will help us to retain our edge.”

Nathan Wright was Rovers’ man of the match, playing on the left wing for the first time, while Archie Shepherdson pulled the strings in midfield and versatile Sonny Bromage caught the eye.

Rock-solid defender Jools Lundy was outstanding for Kirkham, who wished to thank sponsors Ribby Sports Village for their help with kit and other gear.

Most of the B&DYFL’s Under-18 teams were in Lancashire FA Cup action last weekend.

Bispham JFF Blades Whites led the way with an 11-0 win at home to Clitheroe Wolves Yellows, with a Raedan Shirran hat-trick and a brace each for Arron Crombie, Taylor Shaw.

Bispham Blades Blues followed suit with a great 8-1 win over Penwortham St Theresa’s as George Carr scored four and Denis Capilean two.

Lytham JFC travelled to Blackburn United and returned 8-1 winners after Liam McCullough’s hat-trick.

Poulton Town’s hat-trick hero was Fin Marsh in an emphatic 7-0 win over Brinscall Village.

Commiserations to Clifton Rangers, Bispham JFF Phantoms, Thornton Cleveleys Reds and TC Blacks, who lost a very close match to Astley & Buckshaw Greens.

