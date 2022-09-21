Blackpool Youth League is back with a festival of football

Some Under- 7s teams started their football journey with a festival kindly hosted by St Annes FC.

All the parents and supporters gave tremendous backing to all the teams.

The players were all very excited, had fun and were a credit to their clubs.

The other U7 teams played in development league football matches and will take their turn to play in a festival this coming weekend.

As more children play the game, the league welcomed new U9s and U10s teams for 2022/23.

The U9s have moved up from five-a-side to seven-a-side to continue their development.

Under-18 action between Clifton Rangers and BJFF Phantoms

There was lots of good, entertaining football and plenty of goals to celebrate. And again the players received plenty of support and encouragement.

Several teams have joined the league’s Under-18 competition and it’s great to see them continuing their pathway to adult football.

And there were some resounding wins to kick the season off.

BJFF Predators led the way with an 11-4 home win over Staining JFC as Ruben Perry bagged four.

There were hat-tricks for both Nathaniel Topping and Lewis Wynn, with James Perry completing the scoring for the Bispham side. Kaleb Deans (2), Jacob Valiant and Jack Collins replied.

Denny Dobson and Harley Calvert both scored twice as Clifton Rangers beat BJFF Phantoms 8-3, with Liam Darby, Josh Wilcox Lewis Griffiths and Cameron Learmouth also on target.

Sharing the goals for the Phantoms were Anthony Fishwick, Jack Crossley and Joseph Money.

Toby Scammell grabbed a brace as Thornton Cleveleys Reds beat Wyre JFC 5-2, with Josh Briggs, Alex Murray and Alex Fairhurst also scoring. Ben Hall bagged both the Wyre goals.