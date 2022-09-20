Grassroots football returns to Fylde coast: Derby delight for Wrens
Amateur football returned over the weekend, with tributes paid to Her Majesty the Queen at all matches.
Blackpool Wren Rovers came from behind to win 3-1 at Thornton Cleveleys and climb to fifth in the West Lancashire League premier division.
Danny Morris' early penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by an own goal before half-time.
Most Popular
-
1
FA publishes its written reasons for Gary Madine's ban and Blackpool's misconduct charge following Burnley game
-
2
Where are Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Blackpool, PNE and Wigan Athletic expected to finish in the Championship after the latest round of results?
-
3
Blackpool winger making waves on the South Coast with League One Portsmouth
Carnan Dawson scored within two minutes of the restart and Djay Delcruz sealed the win.
Ross Ainsworth scored a hat-trick as Lytham Town twice came from behind for a 4-2 home win over Turton.
Billy Bould and Ainsworth equalised for the hosts in the first half before the latter completed the turnaround with a late double.
Poulton lost at home to a Burscough Richmond goal early in the second half but stay top on goal difference.
Wyre Villa were 2-1 home winners over Tempest United thanks to goals in the first 20 minutes by Finley Stewart and Richie Allen.
Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance champions Fleetwood FC are up and running for this season after a 3-2 win over Fylde Coast Football.
Goals by Beavers, Hine and Greenhalgh gave them the edge, though Ratcliffe and Grime replied.
Also in the premier division, Inter Halfway House beat Bloomfield Brewhouse 8-2 and highlights can be seen on the Grassroots Media channel on YouTube.
Clifton Rangers lead the way after beating FC Albion 2-1, while Little Black Pug also made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Spen Dyke 3-0.
Highfield Social edged out Golden Eagle 3-2 and division one champions Armfield kicked off with a 3-0 win at Foxhall.
Four teams have won both games in division one, Westview FC topping the table after beating newcomers Carleton Athletic 6-1.
AFC Lytham beat ,AFC Poulton 5-3, Trilanco toppled No.10 Ale House 2-0 and Unity Rangers pipped Marton Athletic 3-2.
Belle Vue kicked off with a 3-1 win over AFC Cleveleys, while 21st Century beat Thornton Phoenix 3-0 and FC Rangers drew 5-5 with West Coast Sports in the game of the day. Most Alliance clubs are in Lancashire Cup action this weekend.