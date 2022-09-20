Grassroots football returns to Fylde coast: Derby delight for Wrens

Blackpool Wren Rovers came from behind to win 3-1 at Thornton Cleveleys and climb to fifth in the West Lancashire League premier division.

Danny Morris' early penalty for the hosts was cancelled out by an own goal before half-time.

Sunday Alliance action from Highfield Social v Golden Eagle Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Carnan Dawson scored within two minutes of the restart and Djay Delcruz sealed the win.

Ross Ainsworth scored a hat-trick as Lytham Town twice came from behind for a 4-2 home win over Turton.

Billy Bould and Ainsworth equalised for the hosts in the first half before the latter completed the turnaround with a late double.

Poulton lost at home to a Burscough Richmond goal early in the second half but stay top on goal difference.

AFC Lytham celebrate a goal Picture: ADAM GEE

Wyre Villa were 2-1 home winners over Tempest United thanks to goals in the first 20 minutes by Finley Stewart and Richie Allen.

Berry's Beds Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance champions Fleetwood FC are up and running for this season after a 3-2 win over Fylde Coast Football.

Goals by Beavers, Hine and Greenhalgh gave them the edge, though Ratcliffe and Grime replied.

Also in the premier division, Inter Halfway House beat Bloomfield Brewhouse 8-2 and highlights can be seen on the Grassroots Media channel on YouTube.

Clifton Rangers on the attack against FC Albion Picture: ADAM GEE

Clifton Rangers lead the way after beating FC Albion 2-1, while Little Black Pug also made it back-to-back wins as they defeated Spen Dyke 3-0.

Highfield Social edged out Golden Eagle 3-2 and division one champions Armfield kicked off with a 3-0 win at Foxhall.

Four teams have won both games in division one, Westview FC topping the table after beating newcomers Carleton Athletic 6-1.

AFC Lytham beat ,AFC Poulton 5-3, Trilanco toppled No.10 Ale House 2-0 and Unity Rangers pipped Marton Athletic 3-2.