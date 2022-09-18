AFC Fylde must improve upon Saturday's performance against Farsley Celtic

Kyle Morrison had given James Rowe’s players the advantage by half-time, after which Tom Allan headed the visitors level.

It means the two teams must try again on Tuesday (7.45pm) with a spot in the next round up for grabs.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, Rowley said: “I thought we started a bit slow and we didn’t really pick ourselves up throughout the game.

AFC Fylde drew with Farsley Celtic on Saturday Picture: Steve McLellan

“We were a bit sloppy in possession. We played well in patches but, again, it wasn’t really good enough.

“I thought first half, especially when we got the goal, we were really solid from back to front.

“We did OK, we should be better with the ball. We had loads of chances to get the second and, second half, we didn’t really follow suit.

“You kind of felt the (equalising) goal was always coming. They’ve got some big lads, they were throwing the ball in the box every opportunity they could, they got a chance and they scored.”

The Coasters had gone into Saturday’s game having confirmed the signing of striker Siyabonga Ligendza.

The 19-year-old had been on trial with Fylde, having progressed through the Academy set-up at Cardiff City.

Born in Leicester, he signed a professional deal with Cardiff in 2021 and scored more than 40 goals in two-and-a-half years for their development teams.