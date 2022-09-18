AFC Fylde 1 Farsley Celtic 1: Coasters face FA Cup replay

Fylde boss James Rowe made six changes to the team that drew 0-0 at Kidderminster Harriers in midweek.

Emeka Obi, Will Hatfield, Joe Rowley, Keenan Patten, Luke Conlan and Danny Whitehead replaced Jordan Cranston, Curtis Weston, Alex Whitmore, Connor Barrett, Danny Philliskirk and Nick Haughton.

Farsley came into the tie looking to put pressure on from the first whistle, which brought them a couple of opportunities.

Kyle Morrison scored AFC Fylde's goal against Farsley Celtic Picture: Steve McLellan

A loose ball fell to the feet of Jimmy Spencer and the Farsley number nine looked to lift it over Fylde keeper Chris Neal for the opener, but he managed to turn the attempt behind for a corner.

From the set-piece, Andy Butler was left free at the back post but sent his header over the bar.

Spencer then intercepted a Pierce Bird pass but his low strike at goal found Neal’s grateful hands.

Although the better of the chances had fallen Farsley’s way in the early stages, it was the Coasters who took the lead.

Bird headed a corner to the far post back to Morrison, who turned home the ball to give Fylde the advantage.

With a second goal of the afternoon on the Coasters’ mind, the perfect opportunity arrived to double their lead.

A nice one-two between Patten and Tom Walker allowed the latter to zip a ball across the face of goal for Rowley, whose delicate flick at goal could only find the South Stand.

Another opportunity fell Rowley’s way when the midfielder looked certain to nod in from Morrison’s teasing cross.

However, Owen Mason made a good save in sending the ball onto the post before Butler made a sliding challenge to keep Fylde one goal ahead at half-time.

The first scoring chance of the second period came 10 minutes in when, after Bobby Johnson was denied by a brilliant block, the Coasters raced forward.

Haughton, a first-half replacement for Danny Rowe, combined with Walker whose attempted cross for Patten was blocked on its way through.

The visitors, who had worked hard to create an opening, managed to find an equaliser before the hour arrived.

Johnson sent over a corner and Allan rose above everyone to head powerfully past Neal.

Fylde’s next well-worked move saw a beautiful switch of play from Walker to another replacement, Barrett.

He managed to chest the ball into his path before finding Patten on the penalty spot, who placed his attempt wide of the mark.

The home side were unable to find the winner in the closing stages despite Haughton skipping past his marker and finding Walker.

He saw a first-time effort saved before Barrett’s rebound was somehow kept out, setting up a replay on Tuesday (7.45pm).

AFC Fylde: Neal, Morrison, Obi, Bird (Barrett 46), Conlan, Walker, Hatfield, Whitehead, Patten (Cranston 73), Rowley, Rowe (Haughton 29). Subs not used: Whitmore, Weston, Philliskirk, Ligendza.