AFC Fylde are up for the FA Cup and for more recruitment

The Coasters welcome National League North rivals Farsley Celtic for a second qualifying round tie (3pm), with the teams in contrasting form despite both drawing in midweek.

Tuesday's goalless draw at Kidderminster Harriers made it 10 points from four games for fourth-placed Fylde.

Danny Rowe couldn't inspire Fylde to a fourth successive win since his return Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

Farsley drew 1-1 at Blyth on the same night but remain in the bottom three with only one win from eight games to date, a run which includes a 2-1 home defeat by Fylde back in August.

But form famously counts for little in the cup and Rowe will be taking nothing for granted.

He said: “It can bring so much positivity to a changing room when you have a cup run and we take it very seriously.

“We'll pick the best side available to win the game. We don't want to play an extra game, that's for sure, We want it done in the 90 minutes.

“We have to respect Farsley like we do every opponent. We'll try to utilise the best players to defend and attack as best we can.”

Rowe wants more players at his disposal and hinted again after the draw at Aggborough in midweek that his squad is not yet complete.

He said: “Technically we still need to be better but we're not quite there with what we want to do with the squad.

“We are still building and this was a good building block away from home to back up three wins coming into the game.”

It was the first time Fylde had been denied victory since Danny Rowe's return to the club as Harriers succeeded in keeping the club's record scorer and other goal threats at bay.

Rowe liked much of what he saw, though, and added: “In the first half-hour we were very dominant as the away side and controlled possession.

“They changed it and blocked the passing lanes. I think we had the best chances in the first half and we were very pleased to restrict them to two or three shots on target from distance.

“Second half technically we could have been better and secured the first pass better, which we'd done really well in the first half. All in all, it was a solid away performance.”

Fylde full-back Luke Burke has joined National League North rivals Buxton on loan for the rest of the season and made his debut off the bench in Tuesday's 3-0 defeat at Boston United.

The 24-year-old full-back is in his sixth season at Mill Farm, following a stint on loan from Wigan Athletic, and has made over 100 appearances for the club.

His progress has been hit by injuries in recent times and he suffered another setback in pre-season.