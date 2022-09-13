Kidderminster 0 AFC Fylde 0: Stalemate as play resumes

Both sides had opportunities but defences stood firm at Aggborough as Fylde's run of three successive wins in National League North was halted.

After Saturday's visit to Curzon Ashton was postponed in respect to Her Majesty, Fylde boss James Rowe stuck with the starting XI which had defeated AFC Telford United 10 days earlier.

AFC Fylde's Nick Haughton had chances but neither side could break the deadlock at Kidderminster Picture: STEVE MCLELLAN

The early chances fell to the hosts as Yusifu Ceesay turned Kyle Morrison but keeper Chris Neal got behind his fierce drive.

Harriers keeper Tom Palmer was called into action at the other end, saving from Tom Walker after his exchange of passes with Nick Haughton.

Haughton then presented Danny Rowe with a chance after a brilliant switch of play but the striker fired wide.

Connor Barrett was then inches wide for Fylde, having been found at the back-post by Jordan Cranston.

The final chances to break the deadlock before half-time fell to the hosts as Keziah Martin's thunderous effort missed the top corner by centimetres, then Ash Hemmings flicked over from close range.

Hemmings went close again early in the second half, his shot on the tun from the edge of the box forcing Neal into a fingertip save.

Freemantle went close again with a flicked header as his side pressed, and so did Haughton with an effort which almost found the far corner.

Fylde had two more late chances as Haughton laced an effort which flew just over, then Danny Philliskirk flashed a ball across goal but nobody was there to touch it home.

The point saw Fylde slip a spot to fourth, now four points behind leaders Kings Lynn Town.

The Coasters host league rivals Farsley Celtic in the FA Cup's second qualifying round on Saturday.

Fylde: Neal, Whitmore, Morrison, Bird (Conlan 46), Cranston, Barrett, Philliskirk, Weston, Haughton, Walker (Hatfield 78), Rowe (Rowley 74); Not used: Obi, Patten.

Kidderminster: Palmer, Richards, Knight-Percival, Pearce, Lowe (Brown 57), Hemmings, Ceesay, Foulkes, Martin, Freemantle (Morgan-Smith 81), Byrne; Not used: Leak, Margetson, Rogers.