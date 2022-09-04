AFC Fylde 3 AFC Telford United 1: Coasters claim a hat-trick of consecutive wins
AFC Fylde ran out comfortable winners against AFC Telford United at Mill Farm to make it three wins from as many National League North fixtures.
Danny Rowe, Nick Haughton and Tom Walker all found the net for a Fylde team who retained third spot in the National League North table, two points behind leaders King’s Lynn Town.
Boss James Rowe made two changes to the Coasters side that grabbed a 1-0 victory over Southport on Bank Holiday Monday.
Kyle Morrison and Jordan Cranston were both restored to the starting line-up, replacing Emeka Obi and Joe Rowley.
They enjoyed a dream start on Saturday when Haughton was allowed time and space to play in Danny Rowe on goal, before he took a touch and fired under Luke Pilling for the opener.
The early goal saw confidence flow through the Fylde players.
Haughton had an opportunity in front of goal after an exchange of passes with Danny Rowe, though his shot went inches wide of the post.
Searching for their first win since the opening day, Telford looked for an equaliser but Byron Moore’s attempted overhead kick ended up looping off his boot and onto the roof of the net.
However, James Rowe’s men managed to double their lead when Cranston found Walker down the left.
He managed to keep the ball in superbly before crossing to Haughton, who dropped a shoulder to beat his man before slotting an effort into the bottom corner.
The two-goal cushion didn’t last long as the visitors pulled one back.
A cross from the left beat every Fylde shirt in the area and found Moore, who calmly glanced a header into the back of the net.
Alex Whitmore was then penalised for a foul 35 yards out, but former Coaster Brendon Daniels’ free-kick could only find Chris Neal’s gloves as Fylde led 2-1 at half-time.
The Coasters came forward from the off at the start of the second half.
Connor Barrett switched play to Danny Rowe, who eventually nodded the ball into the path of Cranston but he could only curl an attempt over the bar after cutting in on his right foot.
Telford were by no means out of proceedings with Daniels their most likely source of an equaliser.
He had another chance to find the back of the net from a dangerous free-kick situation but, again, found Neal’s hands instead.
The Coasters were in clinical form, though, and restored their two-goal cushion when Cranston was set free down the left by Danny Rowe.
He flashed a dangerous ball across the face of goal where Walker was waiting to poke home.
Telford continued to create, however, and they almost scored again as Brad Bood whipped a fierce cross into the six-yard box but Nathan Blissett could only head over from close range.
With a free midweek this midweek, the Coasters are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Curzon Ashton.
AFC Fylde: Neal, Morrison, Whitmore, Bird, Barrett, Cranston, Philliskirk, Weston (Hatfield 56), Walker (Rowley 72), Haughton, Rowe. Subs not used: Obi, Conlan, Patten.
AFC Telford United: Pilling, Burroughs, Piggott, Brown, Flowers, Bood, Daniels (Allen 75), Ekpolo, Evans (Baker 75), Green, Moore (Blissett 84). Subs not used: Nolan, Carson.