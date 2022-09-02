AFC Fylde boss James Rowe fully focused on top spot after uplifting weekend

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those 1-0 victories over Chester and Southport were the perfect response to the home defeat by Scarborough Athletic and manager Rowe said: “Two wins back-to-back with no goals conceded, you always have to be pleased.

"Nine or 10 days ago we were having a word with ourselves about the basics of being professional, clearing our lines and sticking together, and we really did that to a man.

Danny Philliskirk on the ball for Fylde against Southport, having scored the winner at Chester two days earlier Picture: ADAM GEE

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You have to show different ways in the National League pyramid to win championships. We dug in there in the last 20 minutes against Southport and defended the 18-yard box superbly."

And Nick Haughton’s early winner was a strike for the manager to enthuse over: “The goal was outstanding, the way we came out of pressure, switched it right to left and then a one-touch finish. That's a goal of real class.”

Rowe still found room for improvement and added: “There were patches in both games where we can be better with the ball. We looked really dangerous in the first half (on Monday), when we should have killed the game off.

“We didn't quite do well enough with the ball. There were too many turnovers of possession and that invites pressure.”

Rowe made four changes to the side that won at Chester on Saturday and explained: “It's important we utilise the squad and I believe in every player.

“Two games in three days is madness in the professional game. It shouldn't happen but it does, so we have to show belief in some of the younger players, such as Emeka Obi.”

And Rowe is still anxious to add to that squad following the return of record scorer Danny Rowe, who made his full debut against Southport.

“Another positive was that Rowey got an hour, which is really important in his comeback,” added his namesake.

“We're probably running at around 75 per cent. We want to add at the top end of the pitch. We haven't completed what we want to do – the way I see the team.

“It's also pleasing we haven't had back-to-back losses because you have to bounce back from defeats.

"You will inevitably pick up defeats in a 46-game season. We've picked up two but won four and that's a really pleasing start.”