AFC Fylde 1 Southport 0: Haughton seals holiday double

As at Chester on Saturday, one goal was enough and Nick Haughton scored it as early as the seventh minute.

It was well-worked goal, which saw Tom Walker flash a first-time ball across the penalty area into the path of Haughton, who smashed a left-footed shot into the back of the net.

Nick Haughton celebrates his winning goal for Fylde against Southport Picture: ADAM GEE PHOTOGRAPHY

There were four changes to the Coasters side from the victory at the Deva, with Emeka Obi, Walker, Joe Rowley and Danny Rowe replacing Jordan Cranston, Kyle Morrison, Keenan Patten and Brad Holmes.

And Walker justified his recall by collecting the ball out wide and teeing up Haughton for a sublime winning strike.

Southport grew into the game after falling behind and created a few half-chances by whipping balls into the danger area but Fylde defended these well.

After Adam Anson ventured forward for the visitors and was brought down 25 yards from goal by Alex Whitmore, Charlie Munro lined up a free-kick from distance but keeper Chris Neal dived across his line well to clutch the ball to his chest.

Fylde went in search of a second as record scorer Rowe, making his full debut on loan from Chesterfield, sent Rowley through on goal but the midfielder was quickly closed down by Southport keeper Cameron Mason.

Rowley managed to cut the ball back for Curtis Weston in the six-yard area but he couldn’t make a solid connection.

Rowe set up another Fylde chance by flicking the ball through the middle to send Connor Barrett through on Mason.

Again the keeper did well, getting down to his left to palm away Barrett's effort.

Southport posed a threat after half-time as Munro's volley was held by Neal and Enock Lusiama was denied by a superb sliding challenge from Pierce Bird.

James Rowe’s side had a chance to double their lead when they broke quickly through substitute Holmes, who cut the ball back for Barrett on the penalty spot but he slid his shot wide.

Southport shaded the second half and Dylan Vassallo's effort from range looked destined for the bottom corner until Neal sprang across his line to tip the ball around the post.

The Sandgrounders left themselves open at the back as they pressed for a late equaliser and Holmes had a chance to ice the Fylde cake but shot tamely into the hands of Mason.

Those back-to-back wins have lifted Fylde to third place in National League North, four points behind unbeaten leaders Kings Lynn Town.

Fylde are at home again on Saturday against AFC Telford United.

Fylde: Neal, Obi, Whitmore, Bird, Walker, Barrett (Patten 70), Philliskirk, Weston, Rowley (Osborne 61), Haughton, Rowe (Holmes 61). Subs not used: Morrison, Cranston.