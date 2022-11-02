The rain never relented but nor did the action as Foxhall assistant manager William O'Neill told The Gazette: “The option was there to shorten the game but everyone wanted to battle the conditions for the full 40 minutes and the game was played in a really good spirit.

“The team is really developing well. What they are doing in training is starting the show in games, and they are using the knowledge they are gaining to push forward and keep in shape.”

Blackpool and District Youth League Under-7s action with Foxhall Hoops and Fleetwood Gym Warriors

Gym boss Michael Gaynor added: “It was our first away game and so was quite an experience in those conditions, especially as we had no substitutes.

“It's the first season for all the players and they love it. I'm new to managing, so it's a learning curve for all of us but ideally we'll all stay together until under-18s … so far so good!”

Both clubs are thriving at the youngest B&DYFL level. Hoops are one of three under-seven teams at Foxhall, while Gym have Wolves as well as the Warriors.

Foxhall's player of the match was the strong and versatile Finlay Begg, who is an excellent communicator.

Foxhall Hoops Under-7s

Mason Gaynor ran his socks off and was the Fleetwood choice.

Bispham JFF Blades Blues Under-18s didn’t hold back against their club rivals the Phantoms as George Carr and Cole Stephenson both scored five goals.

Another BJFF player to score five was Arron Crombie for the Blades Whites against South Shore Youth, while Raeden Shirran topped that with a double hat-trick, meaning four BJ players scored 21 goals.

Archie Addison scored the only goal as Poulton Town beat Thornton Cleveleys Blacks, while FY Academy had a brilliant 9-1 win at Staining JFC with a Rupert Twitchett hat-trick, and two for Matt Ryder and Elliott Collins.

Fleetwood Gym Warriors Under-7s