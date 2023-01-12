Boundary Park can usually be relied on to defy the elements and so FC Rangers Under-10s were able to answer our call for a match of the week as they welcomed Wyre Junior Whites.

The teams had not played for several weeks but served up an exciting game as Rangers manager Karl Bambrook explained: “Boundary Park always holds up well and it was a good, end-to-end game, with loads of effort and good football played by both sides.

Action from our under-10s match of the week between FC Rangers and Wyre Junior Whites Pictures: B&DYFL

“It was good to see a lot of teams progressing over the course of the first phase of the season. The league is so well organised that every game can go either way.”

Whites manager Simon Wilkinson added: “We were a bit leggy but it blew the cobwebs off and they play with a smile on their faces.”

The Whites and boss Simon have been together since under-sevens, with a few new additions along the way. The club is thriving, with 22 junior teams and two others at under-10s, including a girls’ side.

The FC Rangers club is growing too as Karl explained: “I’ve had this side since under-sixes and a few have been with us since day dot.

FC Rangers Under-10s

“The club has done a lot of work on promotion and fundraising to build interest and we’ve had a massive influx of players.”

Coaches’ player of the match for FC Rangers was Konnor for his non-stop effort and energy in midfield, while Joey was the parents’ choice after giving 100 per cent all over the pitch.

Driving influence Zach received the Whites’ player-of-the-match award for a typically energetic display.

Despite the weather, the majority of B&DYFL matches went ahead, preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of league and South Shore Youth committee member John Booth.

Wyre Junior Whites Under-10s

The Under-18 fixtures included an inter-club derby between BJFF Blades Whites and Predators. The Whites won it 6-2, Kian Atkinson scoring twice.

Poulton Town proved too strong for BJFF Phantoms, winning 7-0 as Thomas Powl scored three and Joe Barton two.

FY Academy stayed top with a big win over South Shore Youth as Alfie Wilkinson and Sacha Kosogor scored hat-tricks. Billy Etheridge netted twice for South Shore.