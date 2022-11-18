The FC Rangers and Poulton FC Spartans teams are developing their football philosophy and having great fun at the same time.

Spartans manager Toby Colson told The Gazette: “We have an initiative called ‘Passing Poulton’ and the passing was phenomenal on Saturday. It was a good game with some great football played.”

Action from our under-9s match of the week between FC Rangers and Poulton FC Spartans

His FC Rangers counterpart, Steve Royle, was delighted too and said: “The players are really coming on and communicating well. We are having a great season and flying high.”

The teams play in the second tier and are a credit to their clubs.

Steve’s FC Rangers side came together last season and he added: “It’s an amazing club and they are in the process of starting a second team at this age group.”

The Poulton players started their B&DYFL journey as under-sevens before splitting into two teams, Spartans and Trojans.

FC Rangers Under-9s

Spartans boss Toby added: “It’s a great group, who love their football, and we have good parents too.”

The Rangers player of the match awards were shared between goalkeeper George Cooper and right-back Mason Anderson, while Seb Geeson was the Poulton choice after scoring with a fantastic lob.

FY Academy are the early pacesetters in the Under-18 division and made it six straight wins with a 6-2 success at Poulton Town, with Dan Valentine (2), Oliver Walker, Ed Sanderson, Vash Passi and Sacha Kosogorin netting. Archie Addison scored both Town goals.

Bispham JFF Blades Whites are hot on their heels with five wins out of five but didn’t play last weekend.

Poulton FC Spartans Under-9s

Thornton Cleveleys Reds missed out on joining FY as they lost 1-0 at Lytham JFC, where Liam McCulloch scored the only goal.

Clifton Rangers were held 1-1 at Bispham JFF Blades Blues, while South Shore Youth lost 4-2 at home to Bispham JFF Predators.

