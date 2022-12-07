Spectators were treated to lots of great football as the players showed how much they had developed in the first phase of the season and how much fun they have playing with their friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The players thoroughly enjoyed the morning and left the field with big smiles on their faces.

A photo montage from the B&DYFL Under-8 Christmas Festival

The children welcomed the opportunity to play against teams they had not faced before, and they were greatly encouraged to see parents cheering on all the players.

The league’s Under-9s and U10s continued their development league matches last weekend and the fine football earned praise from spectators.

Advertisement Hide Ad

FY Academy’s winning streak in the Under-18 competition came to an end at home to Bispham JFF Blades Whites.

The visitors won 4-2 to inflict FY’s first defeat of the season as Oliver Ward (2), Arron Crombie and Kian Atkinson scored the goals. Sacha Kosogorin and Elliott Collins replied for FY. This result opens up the title race and the Whites would go top by winning their two games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action from the B&DYFL Under-8s Christmas Festival

Staining were 5-2 winners at home to Thornton Cleveleys Reds thanks to goals from Jack Valiant (2), Kaleb Deans, Justin Kirkman and James Wiseman. Ethan Davies netted both for the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thornton Cleveleys Blacks fared better, beating Wyre JFC 7-1 with seven different scorers – Michael Young, Ben Gibb, Billy Wade, Adam Skinner, Archie Lang, Elias Wolfenden and Dylan Copeland. Ben Hall was on target for Wyre.

Finally, an in-house derby saw Bispham JFF Predators get the better of Bispham JFF Phantoms with goals from Nat Topping, Lewis Wynn, James Perry, Ian Charnock and Harrison Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad